Dubai: The fourth ODI match between the UAE and Ireland has been given the green light by authorities and will be staged in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
“The Emirates Cricket Board is delighted to confirm that the fourth match in the Sky247.net Abu Dhabi ODI Series 2021 between the UAE and Ireland has been approved by the authorities to proceed tomorrow, Monday January 18,” a statement from the ECB read. This closing match in the series will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, and will start at 9.30am.”
The second and third ODIs were postponed after COVID-19 cases were discovered among players in the UAE team, following their victory in the first match.
On Wednesday Emirates Cricket Board confirmed that, while there are no new COVID-19 cases, the decision was made to suspend Thursday’s clash as the UAE team members remain in quarantine as directed by authorities on January 11.
The decision has been supported by Cricket Ireland.
On January 8, the UAE sent out a major statement of intent when in their first competitive match in 11 months, they shocked ICC Test playing nation Ireland by six wickets in the first of their four-match ODI series in Abu Dhabi.