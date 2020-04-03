Prime Minister Narendra Modi discuss how to best reach out to the Indian population with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli among others as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi will tap into the popularity of sport stars as he tries to reach every citizen in the country in these tough times.

“The Prime Minister will be holding a conference call with not just the likes of Ganguly, Tendulkar, Kohli. It will also have other sports personalities who can then go ahead and pass on the message of staying safe and staying indoors as the country fights against the pandemic,” the source said.