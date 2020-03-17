In this photo taken on March 4, 2020, Islamabad United's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Lahore Qalandars's Samit Patel during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. / AFP / Arif ALI
Pakistan Super League was one of the few sporting events which continued when rest of the sporting world came to a standstill. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was one of the few sporting events in the world to be held during the Coronavirus crisis, has been called off. The two semi-final matches of PSL were scheduled to commence from 2pm (Pakistan time) when the Pakistan Cricket Board announced the decision.   The stage was set for the first semi-final to be played between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi and second match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars. The final scheduled for Wednesday has also been called off.