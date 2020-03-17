Dubai: The Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was one of the few sporting events in the world to be held during the Coronavirus crisis, has been called off. The two semi-final matches of PSL were scheduled to commence from 2pm (Pakistan time) when the Pakistan Cricket Board announced the decision. The stage was set for the first semi-final to be played between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi and second match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars. The final scheduled for Wednesday has also been called off.