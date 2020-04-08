Shiva Pagarani Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: All Dubai Cricket Council (DCC) tournaments have come to standstill due to the Coronavirus pandemic for some time. Shiva Pagarani, Convenor of the DCC, is hopeful that cricket will resume soon and hence urged the cricketers to keep fit and believes that inactivity can lead to lethargy - and that in turn may create difficulties in getting back to the required form and fitness for the domestic cricketers.

Speaking to Gulf News, Pagarani said: “Let’s be at home for now since only this will save us and everyone. At the same time, we will need to keep ourselves fit.”

Pagarani, one of the many veteran cricketers in the UAE playing regularly during weekends, lives in a villa in Emirates Hills. He now trains with his two sons Darshan and Shantanu, and daughter Siddhi.

“Thankfully I have a big place so I get to do my drills and nets sessions in the backyard with my children. We also use the bowling machine to practise batting regularly,” said Pagarani, who has also an advice to those who do not have big places.

“My suggestion to all the cricketers is that whatever resources you have at home, make use of it. It could be as simple as skipping, climbing up the stairs, or yoga. Keeping fit should be our motto and everyone should give utmost importance to that,” he added.

Pagarani revealed that all DCC activities will resume immediately after the crisis. “DCC has the Finals of Weekend Slammers. The DCC Evolve Youth League and the Phantom League are unfinished along with few round matches of Saturday Silly Sloggers, DCC Smashers League and the 12th edition of the League of Mammoths. As soon as we got orders to stop activities, all our tournaments were kept on hold.”