Adelaide: Pakistan had a terrible tour of Australia as they failed to win a single game in the T20 and Test series. And former Australia skipper Ian Chappell believes that this team is probably the worst there has been.

“It’s an appalling record really,” Chappell told Wide World of Sports. “There were a few people in Pakistan who jumped up and down when I said after the last tour that Australia should stop inviting them, if that’s what it takes to get them to wake up to themselves.

“Talent wise they’re better than 14 straight losses. They were abysmal this time. This is probably the worst of the lot.”

It isn’t just Chappell who has taken a dig at the Pakistan outfit. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had said hit out at the bowlers.

Taking to social media, Akhtar made his anger known as he wrote: “Clueless how to take wickets on these tracks. Waiting for Australia to declare or just gift the wickets.”