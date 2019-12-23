Benoni: England fast bowlers Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer bowled at full pace in the nets on Monday, raising hopes that they would both be fit for the first Test against South Africa, starting at SuperSport Park on Thursday.
“They’re exactly where we hoped they would be,” said England coach Chris Silverwood, who said both bowlers would be considered for selection if they continued to make progress.
Broad, Archer and left-arm spinner Jack Leach have yet to bowl in a match situation on the tour after falling ill and missing both the touring team’s warm-up match.
Leach also bowled in the nets but may miss out on selection if England decide to field an all-seam attack on a ground which has not been receptive to spin in recent years.