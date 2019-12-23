Pacers in race to be fit for first Test against South Africa

England player Jofra Archer bowls during a practice session. Image Credit: AFP

Benoni: England fast bowlers Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer bowled at full pace in the nets on Monday, raising hopes that they would both be fit for the first Test against South Africa, starting at SuperSport Park on Thursday.

“They’re exactly where we hoped they would be,” said England coach Chris Silverwood, who said both bowlers would be considered for selection if they continued to make progress.

Broad, Archer and left-arm spinner Jack Leach have yet to bowl in a match situation on the tour after falling ill and missing both the touring team’s warm-up match.