Trent Boult. Image Credit: Reuters

Melbourne: New Zealand received a boost on Monday with Trent Boult appearing to be back to full fitness from a rib injury as he bowled against his own teammates in a warm-up match ahead of the second Test against Australia.

The left-arm pace spearhead missed the 296-run first Test loss to Tim Paine’s side in Perth after sustaining the injury in New Zealand’s previous series against England.

However, the 30-year-old proved in a warm-up game that he was ready to take the new ball again on Thursday when his side return to the MCG for their first Test since 1987.

Boult turned out for a Victoria XI against his teammates, bowling 11 overs for 23 runs and snaring the wicket of opening batsman Tom Latham.

“I was a proud representative of Victoria yesterday. It was good fun and nice to get some overs under my belt, field for a bit, and get some time in my legs,” Boult said.