Former England cricketer Bob Willis in 2012. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday expressed grief at the passing of former England captain Bob Willis and termed him as one of the biggest heroes of the sport. Willis, who spearheaded the England bowling attack for more than a decade, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 70 after prolonged illness.

In a statement, ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said Willis was one of English cricket’s biggest heroes.

“We are extremely sad to hear of Bob’s death and I would like to extend deep condolences to his family on behalf of the ICC.

“He was one of the biggest cricket heroes of his time, a fast bowler respected the world over. He led the England bowling attack with aggression and the sight of him charging in to bowl is entrenched in the minds of people who watched cricket in the 1970s and 80s.

“To finish with 325 Test wickets as a fast bowler is no mean achievement and his part in the Headingley Test against Australia in 1981 is one of the most remarkable performances in cricket. He was also admired as a broadcaster in later years and his contribution to the game will be remembered for a long time,” he added.