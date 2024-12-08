Dubai: Bangladesh continued to torment his rivals by breaking Indian team’s middle-order to lead the Tigers to a successful defence of the Asia Cup Under-19 tournament in Dubai on Sunday.

The 18-year-old medium-pacer Iqbal Hossain Emon, whose four-wicket haul ended Pakistan’s run in the semi-finals on Friday, produced a spirited show to give Bangladesh a 59-run in the final at the Dubai International Stadium.

After reducing Bangladesh to 198 in 49.1 overs, the famed Indian batting must have had high hopes of reaching the target with ease, especially with prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi and fellow opener Ayush Mhatre in good nick. However, India’s hopes suffered a big setback and lost both openers early. From there it was an uphill task for the young Indian players, who succumbed under pressure and didn’t make their starts count.

Andre Siddarth and KP Karthikeya offered some assurance by stitching up a handy 22-run partnership. But the feeling of success was short-lived, with Rizan Hossan dealing a massive blow to India’s chances with his right-arm pace.

Bangladesh bowled their hearts out as Siddarth was first to fall after being castled on 20 (35) by Hossan. The dismissal set the stage for Iqbal Hossain Emon to tear through India’s middle order, taking the title away from India with his pace.

Earlier, Bangladesh had a scratchy start after losing the toss and being put in to bat. The title defenders lost both openers with 41 on the board. Mohammad Shihab James and Rizan Hossan provided stability with their 62-run partnership.