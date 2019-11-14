Bangla Tigers unveil their Abu Dhabi T10 shirt in the UAE capital. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: Bangla Tigers, the first and only Bangladeshi-owned franchise team at the Abu Dhabi T10 League, unveiled their team jersey and theme song at a well-attended gala ceremony at a hotel in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Bangla Tigers’ players and leading members of Bangladesh community.

More than 150 guests and officials attended the event in which the full squad of the Tigers were introduced to the audience.

Welcoming the guests, Yasin Chowdhury, the Tigers’ owner and chairman of FMC Group, said, “We have received tremendous response from the Bangladeshi expatriate community across the UAE as we conducted a number of roadshows to attract them to the Zayed Cricket Stadium to watch our matches and support our team.

“We are deploying 60 buses to attract audience who will be offered free tickets and meal vouchers so that they could enjoy the matches. Bangla Tiger is a team of all Bangladeshis, not only mine and we want to share the joy with everyone.”