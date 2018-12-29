Melbourne: Cameron Bancroft’s ban for ball-tampering expired on Saturday and he was immediately rushed into the Perth Scorchers squad for their Big Bash League clash with the Hobart Hurricanes.
The 26-year-old opener was suspended from international and state cricket for nine months after attempting to alter the ball in a Test against South Africa in March.
Then-Australian captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were exiled for a year with their suspensions due to run out in late March.
“What a journey this has been over the last nine months,” Bancroft wrote on Instagram.
“Grateful of where I am and the person I continue to grow to be. Thank you to every person, group, team and community I have come across over the last nine months. You know who you are.”