India’s tour of Australia could become first to feature more than one pink-ball Test

Indian skipper Virat Kohli launches into a trademark cover drive during his century in the Pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens. Image Credit: PTI

Melbourne: If things go as per plan, cricket fans might be able to see Australia and India engage in two day-night Tests in 2021. If that happens, India’s tour of Australia could become the first series ever to feature more than one pink-ball Test.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, when Australia visit India next year for a limited-overs series in January, a Cricket Australia (CA) delegation, led by its chairman Earl Eddings, is set to meet the new BCCI administration with the question of day-night Tests on the agenda.

The report quoted Eddings as saying that even though the negotiations have not yet begun, “we’ll mention that when we’re over there in January talking during the one-day series”.