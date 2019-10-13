Tasmanian last reached three figures as a 21-year-old

Australia's Tim Paine looks dejected after losing the test. Image Credit: Reuters

Sydney: Australian Test skipper Tim Paine has ended a 13-year drought, scoring his first century since 2006 on his return to domestic Sheffield Shield cricket after a gruelling Ashes series in England.

The Tasmanian last reached three figures as a 21-year-old when he scored his maiden first-class ton — also against Western Australia.

Paine’s innings ended on 121 in Perth on Saturday when he mis-hit a pull shot off WA quick Jhye Richardson and was caught at mid-wicket.