MELBOURNE: Australia were skittled for 151 in the third Test on Friday, trailing by 292 runs with Jasprit Bumrah taking six wickets as India closed in on a crucial 2-1 lead in the four-Test series.
They began the day with eight runs on the scoreboard after surviving six nervy overs on Thursday following India's daunting 443-7 declaration.
But on a Melbourne pitch showing signs of wear and tear, their downfall began quickly when Aaron Finch was out for eight.
Top order collapses
None of the batsmen could muster more than 22, again exposing how much they miss the banned Steve Smith and David Warner.
Talk surrounding the pair's reintegration into the team reached a crescendo this week after Smith and Cameron Bancroft gave tell-all interviews about the South Africa ball-tampering scandal, effectively blaming Warner.
Their bans run out in late March.
Skipper Tim Paine and opener Marcus Harris both top-scored with 22. Pace spearhead Bumrah took only his third five-wicket haul, bagging 6-33.
In contrast to Australia's frailties, India's batsmen shone with Cheteshwar Pujara making 106, Virat Kohli 82 and Rohit Sharma not out 63.
Advantes bowlers
But with the pitch deteriorating, it wasn't long before the bowlers took advantage.
Aaron Finch smashed a four off Bumrah in a positive start but once again Australia's limited overs captain failed as a Test opener.
He was on eight when he feebly chipped an Ishant Sharma delivery to debutant Mayank Agarwal at short midwicket, who took a difficult diving catch.
That brought Usman Khawaja to the crease, just hours after his brother was re-arrested for allegedly breaching bail and charged with trying to influence a witness.
Arsalan Khawaja had been detained earlier this month, then bailed, after being accused of framing a love rival as the author of a terrorist hit list.
Khawaja was only at the wicket for a short time before Australia's other opener Marcus Harris also fell, plunging the home team into strife at 36 for two.
After looking in good touch on his way to 22, Harris inexplicably attempted a hook shot off a Bumrah bouncer but instead top-edged it to Sharma at fine leg.