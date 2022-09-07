Pakistan claim 2 wickets in the powerplay
Pakistan stifled the early exuberance from Afghanistan with a couple of wickets. Afghanistan were 48/2 at the end of the powerplay, having lost openers Ramanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai. Gurbaz had electrified the Afghan fans with a brace of sixes from a Mohammad Hasnain over. But Haris Rauf and Hasnain struck back, allowing Pakistan to regain control of the game.
Putting pressure on batters
Pakistan pacers stuck back after flying start by Aghanistan batters in the first six overs - power play. Haris Ruaf got the big wicket of Rehmanullah, who was looking dangerous as scored 17 runs in 12 balls with two sixes. Then Mohammed Hasnain bowled Hazratullah with a slower delivery putting pressure back on Afghanistan batters. Spinner Shaddab has come back to attack and help slow down the run rate. Afghanistan 53/2 in seven overs.
The toss and the teams
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl. They are fielding an unchanged side.
There’s one change for Afghanistan: allrounder Azmatullah Omarzai, who missed the last game through illness, returns in place of Samiullah Shinwari.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Hasnain
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
A win both teams need desperately
Pakistan and Afghanistan want a win desperately for different reasons. A victory in the Super 4 game would virtually seal Pakistan’s spot in the DP World Asia Cup final. Afghanistan need a win to keep alive their slender chances, having lost to Sri Lanka. India too would be rooting for an Afghan victory to give themselves a mathematical chance of progressing in the tournament.
That is unlikely to happen at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, given Pakistan’s depth in batting and firepower in bowling. The Afghans fared well in the first two games, but were outplayed by Sri Lanka. It’s difficult to come off from a loss, and their task is made tougher by a quality Pakistan team.