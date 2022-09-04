Kohli gets another half-century

Star batter Virat Kohli, playing a subdued role during the last few overs after the loss of four wickets at the other end, has now opened up to take India past the over-par target. In the process, Kohli has crossed another half-century, 32nd in his career. Kohli has been aggressively running the runs, converting the singles to twos and showed how amazingly he is fit to continue to do that. On the other hand, Hooda too has now lost his wickets, bringing Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the crease. How many runs India will score in the next eight balls will determine their result of the game.

Rizwan injured

Match stops for a while as wicketkeeper Rizwan twists his leg while trying to collect a rising 142kph bouncer by the young Mohammad Hasnain. Doctors are out on the pitch trying to get Rizwan back on his feet.

Pakistan wicket keeper Muhammad Rizwan receives medical attention after getting injured. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

A double blow for India

Wickets have been failing in pairs for India, conceding the initiative. Pant played a reverse sweep, instead his favourte slog-sweep could have taken the ball over the ropes, while Pandya timed the backfoot drive, only to hit straight to the midwicket fielder.

The twin wicket brings Hooda and the last-recognised batting partnership. India are 15 runs short at the moment from the early scoring rate of 10, and cannot afford to lose another wicket. Still, they need to accelerate in the final five overs, Difficult task, but Kohli’s experience should help in the closing overs.

Out!

Another wicket down. This time, Pakistan's fastest bowler Hasnain strikes. He gets the big wicket of Pandya who was caught by Nawaz. Pakistan back in the game with 131/5 in 14.4 overs.

Out!

Pakistani vice captain Shaddab Khan gets the wicket of Pant who was looking good but opted to play a reverse sweep and was caught by Asif Ali, India 126/4.

Pakistan needs more wickets but it's the spinners who managed to take wickets and contain India score run rate, but they have run out of overs. Only one over left by Khan while leg spinner Nawaz has already completed his four. India is expected to have good go to get a good total against the pacers in the slog overs.

Kohli and Pant have arrested the slide

Kohli and Pant have brought India back on the recovery path with sensible batting, getting ones and some hard-run twos. They have done only half the job. The pair, who have added 27 runs in almost the same number of deliveries and should be setting the launchpad for Hooda and Pandya to boost the scoring.

A great spell!

Pakistan desperately needs wicket to slow down the Indian soring rate. India scored the fastest 100 in T20 against Pakistan in just 10.5 overs. A couple of wickets from here can help Pakistan stay in the game. Pakistani pacers could not contain the Indian batters today. Anything beyond 180 runs will be a very tough call for Pakistan.

Another wicket pegs back India

Suryakumar Yadav, who started from where he left off in the previous game, could not sustain the momentum and his favourite shot, the sweep, did not find the right timing and the ball fell into the hands of the deep square leg fielder, positioned for this shot. At the 10-over mark, India are 93 for 3, scoring 31 runs in four overs and losing two more wickets. The scoring has come down drastically, but still the key will now be to protect the wicket for another five overs before they could go for their shots to boost the run-rate. Left-hander Rishabh Pant’s presence means the bowlers will have to alter the line and length regularly, which could be for India’s advantage.

Pakistan bowler Mohammad Nawaz celebrates after taking the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav of India during the Super Four match of the DP World Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Double-blow for India

Rahul followed his skipper after needlessly going on the offensive, losing his wicket to a catch at long-on. The Indian opener stepped out to loft the ball over long-on, only to mistime it. The bat also turned in his hand, which means the shot did not have the desired power. But Kohli is in good touch and so is Suryakumar Yadav. This pair should consolidate, eschewing all risks. After seven overs, India are 71/2.

Rohit Sharma's dismissal brings scoring rate down

The Indian skipper played a trifle early and skied the lofted straight drive to extra covers and a smart catch brought an end to the impressive knock that gave India a brisk start after being put in to bat. That brings Virat Kohli to a rousing welcome from the Indian fans. Now all eyes on the star batter who looks very assured in his short stay so far. He has to anchor the innings. The wicket has brought the scoring rate down with India scoring just seven runs in the last of the powerplay overs. After six overs, India are 62/1.

Out!

Pakistan get a much needed wicket. Haris Rauf strikes with a slower deliver. Rohit Sharma tried to hit another six but was out caught by Khushdil Shah.

50 run partnership!

Indian openers playing a familiar role

Indian camp must be heaving a big sigh of relief. Both openers, the backbone of Indian batting over the years, are now in ominous form, playing through the line, trusting the wicket’s pace and bounce. Rahul seems to have turned a corner, hitting two sweetly timed sixes on the straight field, which means he has found his timing again. Skipper Rohit is playing his favourite pull shots with ease shows he too is now ready for a big knock, taking India to 46 for no loss after four overs.

Packed house

Fans watch the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in the DP World Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan / Gulf News

Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan has his say...

Why India made three changes?

India rang three changes for the game against Pakistan today. Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi are in the team, and the three didn’t play the game against Pakistan last Sunday.

Three changes! Isn’t it too much chopping and changing? What did Dinesh Karthik do or didn’t do to be dropped? In the two matches he played, Karthik wasn’t required to bat. And in the only game he kept wickets, Karthik hardly put a foot wrong? So, why was he dropped?

How did Deepak Hooda come in? Ravi Bishnoi, a leg-spinner: why was he given a chance?

The answer to all three changes is Ravindra Jadeja. His injury upset the balance of the team. Jadeja’s left-handed. To fix that, Pant came into the team, and Karthik had to make for him.

But Axar Patel is Jadeja’s replacement, and he was flown in. The problem is that Axar is not in the same league as Jadeja in batting. So Pant is the answer.

Jadeja’s an allrounder. Deepak Hooda comes to fill that role. But Hooda is a part-time spinner. At best, he can be a sixth bowler. So India needed a specialist. And there comes young Bishnoi.

Incredible, isn’t it? One player’s absence has resulted in three changes.

First over safely negotiated

Indian opener KL Rahul took strike against Naseem Shah, the Pakistan pacer who dismissed Rahul in the previous encounter and he rightly has two slips. But there is no prodigious swing like the last match and Rahul too was not so tentative. A different first over than the last with skipper Rohit Sharma playing more freely, scoring a six and four. The pitch promises plenty of runs. Expect a big score. After one over, India are 11 for no loss.

Pakistan opened bowling attack with pacer Naseem Shah. Team Pakistan is playing with three seamers including Shah, Haris Rauf and young Mohammed Hasnian who has replaced injured fast bowler Dahani. Two full time spinners including left arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz and vice captain Shaddab Khan are also part of the bowling squad.

Toss update

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Super 4 match at the Dubai International Stadium.

India have made three changes with Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi coming in place of Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja and Avesh Khan.

Pakistan replaced the injured Shanawaz Dahani with Mohammad Hasnain.

Toss could prove the vital factor in India-Pakistan tie

A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor

Dubai: All roads lead to the Dubai International Stadium as both India and Pakistan fans have arrived hours ahead of the most-awaited Super 4 clash between the two Asian giants.

There is very little to separate the teams as they play a similar brand of cricket. Surprisingly, this time around the pacers have dominated the previous encounter last Sunday and it is likely to be the same today, though the batters should have a good outing on a pitch that promises plenty of runs with a slight grass covering. Both teams have some injury concerns.

India and Pakistan fans pose together outside the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani / Gulf News

Teams batting first have been having a slight disadvantage and barring the Hong Kong matches, all other games have been won by teams batting second. Even today, the team that wins the toss is expected to bowl first as the fresh wicket could provide some assistance to the pacers early in the match.