Sri Lanka’s brief fightback ends

Sri Lanka have conceded the initiative back to Afghanistan after a brief consolidation by Gunathilaka and Rajapaksa. Gunathilaka did not make the most of the dropped chance to play reverse sweep straight into the hands of deep point. After eight overs Sri Lanka are 54 for 4 after racing ro 49 off 7 overs with the last of the powerplay overs from Azmatullah Omarzai costing 20 runs. The Afghan seamer could have redeedmed himself but for a dropped chance off Gunathilaka, when the left-hander was 15.

06:44PM



Patience is the need of the hour for Sri Lankan batters

Rajapaksa and Gunathilaka is beginning the rescue act after Sri Lanka lost the third wicket of Pathum Nissanka, both hitting some sweetly timed shots. Now the real test begins with the advent of spin. After five overs, the Islanders are 21/3. Not the right start the hosts would have wanted. But still there is plenty on the wicket with a good carry. So even a score of 145-150 is highly defendable. The need of the hour is patience.

06:25PM



06:23PM



Fans celebrates as Afghanistan left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi is congratulated by team mates as he struck a twin-blow in his first over to push Sri Lanka off the backfoot. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

06:13PM



Afghanistan pacer strikes a twin blow

Afghanistan left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi struck a twin-blow in his first over to push Sri Lanka off the backfoot. He first dismissed Kusal Mendis, who want for an expansive drive, leg before off the fifth ball and then had Charith Asalanka stuck at his crease for a delivery that swung in to trap him. After one over Sri Lanka are 3/2 with Farooqi on a hat-trick.

05:58PM



Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field.

The teams:

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq, Mujib Ur Rahman.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain) Danushka Gunathilaka Pathum Nissanka Kusal Mendis (WK) Charith Asalanka Bhanuka Rajapaksa Wanindu Hasaranga Maheesh Theekshana Chamika Karunaratne Dilshan Madushanka Matheesha Pathirana.

05:56PM



Sri Lanka hold slight edge over Afghanistan in Asia Cup opener

The DP World Asia Cup 2022 opener will be a clash of mystery spin wizards as both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan face off at the Dubai International Stadium today.

Sri Lanka hold a slight edge over Afghanistan due to their better batting prowess and their confidence is high after a stunning show at home against Australia.

Surprise package

But the Sri Lankan batters can’t even afford to blink against a superior spin attack of Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.