Pakistan should win with ease
Hong Kong gave a good account of themselves in the loss against India, but that won’t be enough to upset Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today (September 2). Babar Azam’s team packs too much power for minnows Hong Kong to nurture hopes of an upset win. So Pakistan should waltz into the Super 4 phase easily.
Pakistan’s batting, led by Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, will be keen to get back into the groove ahead of bigger matches. So they would use the Hong Kong game to run into form. But Hong Kong bowlers showed India that they are no pushovers before the floodgates opened in the slog overs.
Hong Kong’s batting looked brittle, except for Babar Hayat and Kinchit Shah. They will have serious challenges in the form of pace and spin from Pakistan. It will be another learning experience for them.