Kohli ends his century drought in 53 balls

King Kohli broke his 34-month century drought by easing to his maiden Twenty20 Internation ton in 53 balls. The laugh and the bow after reaching the milestone said a lot.

Kohli moves closer to his maiden T20 century

King Kohli has 70 international centuries to his credit so far, but none in Twenty20 with 94 not out being the highest. But the star batter moves into the 80s and now eyes his maiden century in Twenty20 internationals. Only 15 balls remain and now Kohli needs another 17, will he? It is possible for Kohli to reach his century.

Suryakumar Yadav of India is bowled by Fareed Ahmad of Afghanistan during the DP World Asia Cup game at the Dubai International Stadium on September 8, 2022. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Twin wickets put brakes on India’s progress

Losing wickets in pairs have become the bane of India in the Asian Cup. Rahul and Suryakumar were dismissed in the 13th over. India have managed just 20 runs in three overs, which is becoming a problem in the middle overs. Kohli is still continuing to strike at a good pace. After 16 overs, India are 145 for two.

Fareed Ahmad of Afghanistan celebrates after taking the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav of India during the DP World Asia Cup game against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium on September 8, 2022. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Kohli and Rahul reach half-centuries

Both openers have now shifted gears after crossing their half-centuries. For Kohli, this is his third 50 in the current Asia Cup and 53rd of his T20 career. The match is slowly slipping away from Afghanistan, and the wicket is not assisting the dreaded spin attack.

Against the run of play, Afghanistan tasted success when skipper Rahul is caught at long on for 62 after a 119-run partnership for the opening wicket. Suryakumar Yadav followed soon after hitting a six off the first ball he faced.

KL Rahul of India in action against Afghanistan during the DP World Asia Cup game at the Dubai International Stadium on September 8, 2022. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Cautious start by India openers Rahul and Kohli

Indian openers KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have started on a cautious note and the former Indian skipper Kohli is now finding his range of strokes, getting more comfortable with time in the middle.

It’s also important for Rahul to get a big score. After having done the hard work, the stand-in Indian skipper has to make this knock count and get ready for the World Cup. The wicket has now eased a bit and gives a perfect launchpad for both the openers. After 10 overs, India are 87 for no loss with Kohli on 44 and Rahul on 42.

Indian fans cheer during the match between India and Afghanistan in the DP World Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on September 8, 2022. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The toss and the teams

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi wins the toss and elects to bowl first

India have rested skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will lead the side in his absence. India have made three changes: Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sharma are not playing, while Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar and Dinesh Karthik come into the side. Afghanistan have retained the same team that lost narrowly against Pakistan.

IndiaI: KL Rahul (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (WK), Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Mohammad Nabi, captain of Afghanistan, and KL Rahul, who is captaining India in place of Rohit Sharma who is rested. Image Credit: Gulf News

Preview: Afghan bowling will test Indian batters

Dubai: Indian coach Rahul Dravid had said during the DP World Asia Cup that the defending champions are not in the UAE to experiment and are keen to retain the continental showpiece. However, after their ouster following two losses in the Super 4 stage, today’s clash against Afghanistan gives the Team India an opportunity to test their reserve strength and experiment.

India have been forced to make two changes, the knee injury to Ravindra Jadeja, who scored a half-century against Pakistan in the opener, and Avesh Khan, who is ill. Deepak Chahar has replaced Avesh Khan and could play in the final Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium.

However, India need to be wary of Afghanistan, who lost the match by a whisker against Pakistan after a close encounter at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The Afghan bowling excelled again, showing its potency and it will pose a big threat to the fragile Indian middle order.