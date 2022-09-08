Kohli ends his century drought in 53 balls
King Kohli broke his 34-month century drought by easing to his maiden Twenty20 Internation ton in 53 balls. The laugh and the bow after reaching the milestone said a lot.
Kohli moves closer to his maiden T20 century
King Kohli has 70 international centuries to his credit so far, but none in Twenty20 with 94 not out being the highest. But the star batter moves into the 80s and now eyes his maiden century in Twenty20 internationals. Only 15 balls remain and now Kohli needs another 17, will he? It is possible for Kohli to reach his century.
Twin wickets put brakes on India’s progress
Losing wickets in pairs have become the bane of India in the Asian Cup. Rahul and Suryakumar were dismissed in the 13th over. India have managed just 20 runs in three overs, which is becoming a problem in the middle overs. Kohli is still continuing to strike at a good pace. After 16 overs, India are 145 for two.
Kohli and Rahul reach half-centuries
Both openers have now shifted gears after crossing their half-centuries. For Kohli, this is his third 50 in the current Asia Cup and 53rd of his T20 career. The match is slowly slipping away from Afghanistan, and the wicket is not assisting the dreaded spin attack.
Against the run of play, Afghanistan tasted success when skipper Rahul is caught at long on for 62 after a 119-run partnership for the opening wicket. Suryakumar Yadav followed soon after hitting a six off the first ball he faced.
Cautious start by India openers Rahul and Kohli
Indian openers KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have started on a cautious note and the former Indian skipper Kohli is now finding his range of strokes, getting more comfortable with time in the middle.
It’s also important for Rahul to get a big score. After having done the hard work, the stand-in Indian skipper has to make this knock count and get ready for the World Cup. The wicket has now eased a bit and gives a perfect launchpad for both the openers. After 10 overs, India are 87 for no loss with Kohli on 44 and Rahul on 42.
The toss and the teams
Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi wins the toss and elects to bowl first
India have rested skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will lead the side in his absence. India have made three changes: Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sharma are not playing, while Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar and Dinesh Karthik come into the side. Afghanistan have retained the same team that lost narrowly against Pakistan.
IndiaI: KL Rahul (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (WK), Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel.
Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Preview: Afghan bowling will test Indian batters
Dubai: Indian coach Rahul Dravid had said during the DP World Asia Cup that the defending champions are not in the UAE to experiment and are keen to retain the continental showpiece. However, after their ouster following two losses in the Super 4 stage, today’s clash against Afghanistan gives the Team India an opportunity to test their reserve strength and experiment.
India have been forced to make two changes, the knee injury to Ravindra Jadeja, who scored a half-century against Pakistan in the opener, and Avesh Khan, who is ill. Deepak Chahar has replaced Avesh Khan and could play in the final Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium.
However, India need to be wary of Afghanistan, who lost the match by a whisker against Pakistan after a close encounter at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The Afghan bowling excelled again, showing its potency and it will pose a big threat to the fragile Indian middle order.
The biggest problem for India has been losing wickets in pairs and the lack of runs from the middle order. Rohit Sharma’s men will be eager to bow out on a high, so expect them to come out blazing all cylinders. That will make for a good contest between Afghanistan bowlers and the Indian batting.