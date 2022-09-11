Great atmosphere at the stadium

Pakistan and Sri Lanka flags flutter in every stand as spectators packed the Dubai International Stadium. Pakistani fans had an early chance to cheer when pacer Naseem Shah bent an express delivery past Kusal Mendis and rearranged his stumps with the third ball of the match. But soon, Dhananjaya de Silva brought the Sri Lankans to their feet with a cover drive and extra cover drive off Mohammad Hasnain. Sri Lanka are 23/1 in 3 overs

Out!

Pacer Naseem Shah was too fast for opener Kusal to handle as he completely misread the in swinging ball at a speed of 142kph and was clean bowled. Sri Lanka, 2/1 in first over.

Carnival atmosphere

Pakistan opened its bowling attack against Sri Lanka after putting them to bat with its newly crowned superstar pacer Naseem Abbas Shah. As expected Dubai Cricket Stadium, known as ring of fire, is full to capacity. Dubai Roads and Transport Authority has also earlier warned motorists of traffic jams on major roads around the stadium as the fans thronged to the stadium. Since Sunday is public holiday in the UAE, cafes and sports bars have also reported huge rush of fans gathered to watch the expected thriller on big screens.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka enter the ground for the start of the final. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The toss and the teams

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl. The toss has been so critical in the DP World Asia Cup that nine of the 12 games have been won by teams batting second.

Fans at the Dubai International cricket stadium ready for the Asia Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The changes: For Pakistan, pacer Naseem Shah and leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who sat out the last game against Sri Lanka, return to the side in place of Hasan Ali and Usman Qadir. There are no changes in the Sri Lankan team.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Hasnain.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, and Dilshan Madushanka

Preview: Brace for a close encounter in Dubai

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) and Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka. The two teams are meeting in the DP World Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium tonight. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

In a few hours, Pakistan or Sri Lanka will clasp their hands around the Asia. Cup. The two teams have played excellent cricket over the past fortnight in the 15th edition and are worthy finalists. More importantly, their wins resulted from collective efforts as they found heroes in each game.

Mohammad Rizwan’s scoring has been a constant for Pakistan, while leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and opener Pathum Nissanka kept Sri Lanka in the game. There were flashes of brilliance too. For Pakistan, it was Naseem Shah’s two sixes against Afghanistan and Mohammad Nawaz’s assault on Indian spinners. Sri Lanka’s opener Kusal Mendis wrenched the match away from India.