A world record for Sharjah
Today's Sri Lanka-Afghanistan game is the 281st international match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. That gives the venue the record of having hosted the most number of international cricket fixtures, surpassing the Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia.
The Sharjah stadium has now organised 244 One-Day Internationals, 9 Tests and 28 T20 One-Day Internationals.
The toss and the teams
Sri Lanka won the toss and opt to bowl first.
No changes for Sri Lanka. One change for Afghanistan as Samiullah Shinwari replaces Azmatullah Omarzai, who is unwell.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando andDilshan Madushanka.
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai , Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Match preview: Afghan’s all-round skills likely to prevail over Lankans
Pace and spin have helped Afghanistan fashion two triumphs in the DP World Asia Cup preliminaries, while their batting continues to be solid. If they can reproduce that form, the Mohammad Nabi-led Afghans should win against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today (September 3).
Sri Lanka have been struggling lately, and the narrow win against Bangladesh still leaves many questions. Kusal Mendis and skipper Dasun Shanaka came good with the bat, but they will need a more concerted effort to defeat the Afghans. The bowling too hasn’t been incisive enough, although leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga continues to impress.