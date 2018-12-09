Dubai: Armchair Boys (ACB), comprising of UAE journalists, defeated Dubai Cricket Council (DCC) team by 16 runs in a friendly match at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.
Being sent in to bat, ACB skipper and opener AKS Satish went for his shots despite DCC’s Ranjeet Chavan taking an early wicket. Paul Radley, who joined Satish, put on a 52-run partnership before falling to DCC skipper Shiva Pagarani for 10. Arshad Khan and Satish took the score to 91 before Satish fell to Neeraj Ramamoorty for 41 runs (40 balls; four boundaries and a six).
CTK Nasir struck twice but Arshad hit 39 runs off 38 balls with four boundaries. Fahad Hussain chipped in with a run-a-ball 23 while Mahroof Merchant and Jai Prasad Rai chipped in with 10 and 16 runs, respectively, to help ACB post 164 for eight in 25 overs.
Chasing the total, opening bowlers Jai Prasad Rai bowled opener Ashok Shewakaramani while KR Nayar had No 3 CTK Nasir out for 7. Ramoorthy hit 33 runs before being bowled by Mohammad Shihab. Satish and Fahad picked the wickets of Chavan and Sandeer Raina, respectively.
Mehmood Merchant took his team close to the target with an unbeaten 37, backed by Deepak Odharani (19), but DCC finally fell short of the target with the score at 148 for seven off 25 overs.