Being sent in to bat, ACB skipper and opener AKS Satish went for his shots despite DCC’s Ranjeet Chavan taking an early wicket. Paul Radley, who joined Satish, put on a 52-run partnership before falling to DCC skipper Shiva Pagarani for 10. Arshad Khan and Satish took the score to 91 before Satish fell to Neeraj Ramamoorty for 41 runs (40 balls; four boundaries and a six).