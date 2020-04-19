Andrew McDonald Image Credit: Getty images

London: Australian cricket team's assistant coach Andrew McDonald has hinted that the side will continue to play with six batsmen and five bowlers including one all-rounder so that the side can have more depth to its batting line up.

"We've seen Australia play five out and out bowlers - two spinners and three quicks - and finish their batting at No. 6 with Agar at No. 7. In that combination you have five strong bowling options, so your all-round option in the top six isn't that critical. Whereas if you flip it around and want to lengthen your batting slightly then clearly your all-rounder becomes pivotal," ESPNcricinfo quoted McDonald as saying.

Australia have Mitchell Marsh as pace bowling all-rounder while Glenn Maxwell and Ashton Agar as spinning all-rounders.