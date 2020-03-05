There will be no fans at AGL games this weekend Image Credit: Courtesy AGL

Dubai: Round 18 of the Arabian Gulf League (AGL) will be played without the presence of spectators, according to a statement released by the Pro League Committee (PLC) of the UAE Football Association (UAE FA). The next round of matches are scheduled to be held this weekend with four matches to be played on March 5 and the remaining three of March 6.

However, a statement from PLC has asserted that fans and spectators will not be allowed to attend any of these matches “in keeping with the principles of public safety” arising from the coronavirus scare. “It has been decided to suspend fan attendance in all its competitions until further notice, for the safety of the public,” the statement read.