Tour de France winner Colombia's Egan Bernal. Image Credit: AP

Paris: Egan Bernal clinched victory in the Tour de France on Sunday after parading into Paris safely in the overall leader’s yellow jersey, becoming the first Colombian winner of cycling’s greatest prize and its youngest in more than a century.

With the sun setting behind the Arc de Triomphe, the 22-year-old Ineos rider completed the 21 stage, 3,409km marathon around France 1min 10sec ahead of 2018 champion and teammate Geraint Thomas.