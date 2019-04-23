Reach second round of play-offs for first time since the 2000-01

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway (9) during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 22, 2019, in Detroit.

Los Angeles: The Milwaukee Bucks wiped away 18 years of frustration on Monday by beating the Detroit Pistons 127-104 to complete a four-game sweep of their first round Eastern Conference play-off series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points as the Bucks reached the second round of the post-season for the first time since the 2000-01 season when they made it all the way to the NBA semi-finals.

Top-seeded Milwaukee cruised through the first three games and after a slow start in game four, they took control late and won by a comfortable 23 points.