Los Angeles: The Milwaukee Bucks wiped away 18 years of frustration on Monday by beating the Detroit Pistons 127-104 to complete a four-game sweep of their first round Eastern Conference play-off series.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points as the Bucks reached the second round of the post-season for the first time since the 2000-01 season when they made it all the way to the NBA semi-finals.
Top-seeded Milwaukee cruised through the first three games and after a slow start in game four, they took control late and won by a comfortable 23 points.
“I think it’s important that we take a second tonight. Enjoy it,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “It’s a good night for Milwaukee. It’s a good night for the Bucks.”