Houston: Alex Bregman and Tyler White homered and drove in four runs each, and the Houston Astros rallied for an 11-4 win over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night. It was the sixth straight win for the first-place Astros, who moved to 2 1/2 games ahead of Oakland in the AL West standings.

George Springer and Jose Altuve helped in the victory, driving in a run each during a five-run third inning that erased an early 4-0 deficit. This was the first game Springer, Altuve and Carlos Correa were in the line-up together since June 25. Springer, who pinch-hit Sunday, missed the previous five games with a quadriceps injury. The Astros led by one with two on and one out in the eighth inning when Bregman, who tied a career high with four hits, sent a pitch from Lou Trivino just over the short fence in left field to push the lead to 8-4.