Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma heaped praise on Indian women cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur after the country lost to Australia in the semifinal of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.
Taking to Instagram, Sharma shared a news article on Kaur that was captioned, “Always proud of you and your team captain!”
India’s wait for a world title continued as they succumbed to a heartbreaking five-run loss to Australia in the semifinal, where the Aussies prevailed despite top knocks from skipper Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues.
Kaur suffered a freak dismissal during the semi-final against Australia at a crucial juncture in the game. The India captain, who made it out into the middle despite suffering from illness, played beautifully to score a half-century and put her side in contention to chase down Australia’s 172/4.
But a bizarre moment sent Kaur back to the dugout when her bat jammed in the wicket as she ran it in, leaving her short of her ground as she was run out for 52.
Sharma will be next seen in ‘Chakda Xpress’, a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix.
The final release date of the film is still awaited. The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actress will be portraying a cricketer for the first time. Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma will produce ‘Chakda Xpress’ with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.