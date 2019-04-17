The Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in game four of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Nationwide Arena. Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Columbus: The Columbus Blue Jackets were clinging to a 4-3 lead and the Tampa Bay Lightning’s high-scoring stars were swarming around Sergei Bobrovsky, as the clock ticked down in what would be a history-making playoff game.

The Blue Jackets’ goaltender stood tall, as he had the entire playoff series, turning away dangerous shots by Erik Cernak and Cedric Paquette in the last five minutes. The Lightning pulled their goalie late, and the Blue Jackets opened the scoring spigot on the way to a 7-3 win and shocking four-game sweep of the NHL’s best team.

“It’s so much fun to play in this kind of atmosphere,” said Bobrovsky after the Blue Jackets won in front of a raucous home crowd that had been waiting 18 years for the team to win a play-off series. “You feel the energy, you feel that atmosphere, you know? It’s great. It gives you more energy when you win.”