Vikings’ Sendejo fined for hitting at Packers’ game

Safety knocked into a rival with right shoulder

New York: Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo has been fined $53,482 by the NFL for his hit during a play in Minnesota’s tie at Green Bay last Sunday.

Sendejo was penalised 15 yards for unnecessary roughness after tackling Packers wide receiver Davante Adams in the third quarter.

The safety knocked into Adams with his right shoulder just after Xavier Rhodes made initial contact.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said during his weekly radio show on Wednesday that Sendejo was told by an official after the play that he did everything right on the tackle. It still resulted in a fine by the NFL, and it was a hefty one because Sendejo is considered a repeat offender. Among those not fined Friday were Packers linebacker Clay Matthews and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks — both of whom were flagged for roughing the passer.

