Kolkata: Adani Sportsline,the sports arm of Indian business conglomerate Adani Group, has become an official partner of the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) for the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Hangzhou Asian Games and Paris Olympic Games 2024. This is the second time that the business conglomerate has come on board with IOA after having sponsored the Indian contingent during the Tokyo Olympics last year.
“We are delighted to welcome Adani Sportsline’s participation in our journey of representing Indian athletes across the global platforms. Corporate participation will help emerging sports stars, allowing India to genuinely become a sporting nation,” IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said in a statement.
Speaking on the occasion, Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Ltd., said: “It is our privilege to support our athletes’ journeys in their quest to bring glory to India. We celebrate this journey through our initiative #GarvHai. The association with IOA is a natural extension of expressing our support for the Indian Contingent.”
Adani Sportsline, a vertical which has come to existence since 2019, has supported over 28 athletes through its athlete support initiative: #GarvHai, across a variety of disciplines. Six of these athletes represented India at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, including wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who brought home a silver medal in the 57 kg division. Dahiya has been a part of the #GarvHai Initiative since 2019.
They also owns teams across disciplines in prominent Indian and global platforms including Pro Kabaddi League, Ultimate Kho Kho League, Big Bout Boxing League and the upcoming International T20 League in the UAE - the latter being their first foray in owning a cricket franchise. It also organises the annual Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, which has now moved up the rankings to be among the top four marathons in India.