The fight card is stacked with some interesting fights; the main event features Britain’s UFC veteran, Oli Thompson against Team Nogueira Dubai’s Roman Wehbe. The co-main event will see the giant Chi Lewis-Parry — standing at 6’10” going head-to-head against Desert Force heavyweight champion Ebrahim El Sawi. Emirati fighter Ahmad Al Darmaki will make his third appearance in the event against Sudan’s Noureldin Isam. “I’m excited to be back doing what I love. I have been working very hard in training camp, we have prepared for all scenarios that could occur in the cage, so I will go out in front of my fans and give them an entertaining performance that would make my country proud.” Al Darmaki said.