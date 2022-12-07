Doha: Kylian Mbappe was missing from group training on Tuesday as France prepared for their World Cup quarter-final against England, the French football federation said.
“Kylian Mbappe is working in the recovery room, it is usual two days after a game,” the FFF said.
Mbappe, 23, scored twice as the defending champions beat Poland 3-1 in the last 16, taking his tally to five goals in Qatar and nine overall at the World Cup.
The Paris Saint-Germain star is seen as the Three Lion’s biggest threat going into Saturday’s match, as he tops the tournament’s scoring charts with five goals in four games.
Ankle injury
He had complained of an ankle injury going into the tournament but that has not affected his performances as he has arguably been the star player in Qatar.
His absence from training will certainly have attracted the interest of England’s players and staff.
If he is missing on Saturday then the Three Lions will be given a major boost as they bid to reach the semi-finals for the second successive World Cup.