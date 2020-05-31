1 of 16
While there may be no Olympics, European Championships or Wimbledon to look forward to this summer, the relaxation of the global coronavirus sporting lockdown means we will still have a feast of athletic action to watch - albeit from the comfort of home, due to a restriction on spectators at the majority of events around the globe. Here is a comprehensive look at what we can enjoy in the coming months as sport finally starts getting back up to speed.
Starting with football, the world has been starved of elite action since mid-March, when the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on most major leagues around the world. With the continent-wide Euro 2020 postponed until next summer, there were concerns that the world's fans may have no football to look forward to. Step forward Germany, who took the bold first step of restarting their Bundesliga two weeks back.
BUNDESLIGA: Since the resumption, Bayern Munich - chasing their record-breaking eighth consecutive title - have turned a four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund into a gargantuan 10-point gap with only five games remaining.
LA LIGA: While Lewandowski and co cruise to another title in Germany, Lionel Messi and Barcelona will resume the defence of their La Liga title on June 11. The Spanish top flight has plenty of games to get through as Real Madrid look to push their arch-rivals all the way - oh, and then they are both chasing Champions League glory, too. Expect an action-packed time with two or three games a week for some of the game's biggest stars.
SERIE A: Only two days after Messi kicks off, on June 13, Cristiano Ronaldo will be back on the pitch as Juventus also look to successfully defend their title in Italy's Serie A. They will be hoping to fend off Lazio and Inter Milan as they look for an eighth successive gong.
PREMIER LEAGUE: Next up among the big guns is England, as the Premier League restarts on June 17. Manchester City take on Arsenal on the opening day, but all eyes will be on runaway leaders Liverpool as they look to seal a first ever Premier League title.
LIGUE 1: France has already called off the remainder of its season, meaning fans will miss the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, but the added rest could give them a big advantage for next year's push for Champions League glory. Other leagues to have called a premature end to the season include Belgium and Scotland.
TENNIS: Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since 1945 due to the coronavirus, but there is still hope we will see three of the four Grand Slams completed. The French Open was originally scheduled from May 24 to June 7 but has now been provisionally pushed back to September 20 to October 4 - let's hope the weather in Paris is nice. The US Open in New York is looking more promising, with organisers insisting the event is pencilled in to go ahead as planned at the Billie Jean King Centre in the Big Apple from August 31, albeit with no fans likely around Flushing Meadows.
FORMULA ONE: The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc with the F1 season, as the curtain-raising Australian GP was cancelled two days before flag-off on March 15 and we have not seen a race since. However, the prospects look brighter as the season will finally be commencing from July 5 with the Austrian Grand Prix, the Austrian government has confirmed. The race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg will be the first of an F1 double-header as the second will be staged in the following weekend. However, both the races will be taking place behind closed doors without spectators.
MOTORSPORT: The North American NASCAR series is already up and running, with the most recent event last weekend in Charlotte. However, all planned events will be fan-less, right up to the Pocono Raceway Cup Series event on June 27-28. Truck and second-tier Xfinity races also will be held that weekend.
HORSE RACING: While events have continued in Australia and North America, the coveted European summer season begins with a vengeance this weekend. Monday’s Group 1 French 2,000 Guineas at Deauville, France, will bring a sigh of relief among racegoers who were worried if and when they would see racing in Europe. The 2020 British flat-racing season also kicks off on Monday and plunging straight into the British Classics over the weekend. Face masks and an absence of fans will again be high on the topics of discussion.
SNOOKER: Monday will see snooker stage its first tournament since the pandemic, a Championship League event in Milton Keynes, northwest of London, with promoter Barry Hearn saying: “This sends out a message to the sporting world that snooker is at the forefront of innovation.”
GOLF: Tiger Woods and long-time buddy/rival Phil Mickelson were out on the golf course last week for a charity event with NFL stars Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, igniting hope for a restart of the PGA Tour. However, talk of postponing the Ryder Cup to next year, and no firm dates means golf is still playing a waiting game.
BASEBALL: Two Japanese teams held intra-squad practice games in empty ballparks last week, as the Asian teams look to restart their seasons as early as mid-June. There is still no date for a return of the MLB in North America.
NORTH AMERICA: The NBA, NFL and NHL and MLB are all still awaiting clearance to start/resume their seasons. The basketball stars are nearly at the business end of their season while the American football and baseball stars are yet to start. The frustration in the Major League Soccer ranks is also high as they only managed a handful of games in early March before the season was halted before it even got really started.
UFC: The clear front-runner for defiance - right or wrong - in the face of COVID-19 has to be UFC. Dana White's brainchild has been fighting on at venues without fans, and their most recent success came only on Saturday night as UFC Fight Night returned to its home in Nevada, as Brazil's Gilbert Burns defeated former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the main event. Expect plenty more thrills and spills in the Octagon over the summer months, starting on June 7 back at the UFC Apex in Nevada.
