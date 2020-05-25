1 of 6
Bayern Munich came up with the perfect reply to Borussia Dortmund’s earlier victory on Saturday — by thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 to maintain their post-coronavirus lockdown four-point lead over their Bundesliga title rivals. Dortmund had kept pressure on Bayern with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg at Volkswagen Stadium. With the Bundesliga still finding its feet following its return to action from a COVID-19-enforced two-month break, Dortmund had closed the gap on the league leaders Bayern to a single point thanks to a strike from Raphael Guerreiro just after the half-hour mark and a late second from Achraf Hakimi.
Dortmund had earlier cut the lead at the top of the Bundesliga to one point with their win over Wolfsburg
Brad Keselowski gave Roger Penske a victory on what should have been the most celebrated day in motorsports but took place in an epmty arena. Keselowski extended Jimmie Johnson’s losing streak to 102 races by holding off the seven-time NASCAR champion in overtime to win the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race on the NASCAR schedule. It was the first win for Keselowski this season, his first Coca-Cola 600 victory and the first win at this event for Ford since 2002. Keselowski celebrated as he usually does by waving a giant American flag out his window during his victory burnouts at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
- Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning held off a late challenge to beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady 1Up in a charity golf match in Florida on Sunday that raised $20 million for COVID-19 relief efforts. Woods, a 15-times major champion, and two-time Super Bowl winner Manning jumped out to a three-hole lead on the front nine at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound. While Woods's booming drives and Manning's solid putting saw the pair dominate the early holes, five-times major winner Mickelson and Brady won the 11th and 14th to shave the lead to one. However, they were unable to force extra holes after Woods delivered a dagger putt on 18 as darkness descended on his home course.
Two Japanese teams held intra-squad practice games in empty ballparks on Monday as the Nippon Professional Baseball league nears a return from the COVID-19 shutdown. The NPB season was supposed to start on March 20 but has been delayed due to the pandemic. Earlier this month, NPB Commissioner Atsushi Saito suggested the season could start in the second half of June. The Osaka-based Orix Buffaloes and the SoftBank Hawks, who play further south in Fukuoka, both held intra-squad scrimmages at their grounds on Monday.
There was some sad news as Balbir Singh, who won three Olympic hockey golds for India and became one his country's biggest sporting heroes, died at the age of 96. Singh was in teams that won the Olympic title in London in 1948 and Helsinki in 1952 and led the side that won in Melbourne in 1956. His five goals in the 6-1 defeat of the Netherlands in 1952 remain a record for an Olympic final.
