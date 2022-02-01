Look: Who moved where in Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day
15 big signings including Van de Beek, Alli, Eriksen, Aubameyang, Bentancur and Alvarez
DAN BURN: Newcastle United confirmed the signing of defender Dan Burn from Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee. The 29-year-old centre-back arrives in the north east after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract.
MATT TARGETT: The Magpies have also signed defender Matt Targett from fellow Premier League club Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season.
AARON RAMSEY: Rangers have signed Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Juventus on loan until the end of the season.
JOVANE CABRAL: Lazio have signed Jovane Cabral on loan from Portuguese side Sporting until the end of the season, with an option to buy for a fee of 8 million euros.
DONNY VAN DE BEEK: Donny van de Beek became new Everton manager Frank Lampard's first signing, with the Dutchman moving to the Merseyside club on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season. "Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can't wait to help the team," Van de Beek said. "I want to improve with Everton. There are always things that can be better and I work hard every day to do that."
GIOVANI LO CELSO: Tottenham Hotspur central midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has joined LaLiga club Villarreal on loan until the end of the season.
RODRIGO BENTANCUR: Spurs have signed midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur from Serie A side Juventus. Bentancur joins Spurs on a contract running up to 2026 in a deal worth 19 million euros, with six million euros added on in bonuses.
DEJAN KULUSEVSKI: They have also signed midfielder Dejan Kulusevski from the Italians. Kulusevski has joined on loan until 30 June 2023 for a fee worth 10 million euros with an obligation to buy for 35 million euros, pending certain "sporting objectives" being met during the 2022-23 season.
DENIS ZAKARIA: Juve haven't just let players leave, they have signed midfielder Denis Zakaria from Bundesliga club Borussia Moenchengladbach on a permanent transfer. Zakaria joins Juventus on a deal until June 2026, for a fee of 4.5 million euros, with 4.1 million euros in add-ons.
FEDERICO GATTI: And they have signed defender Federico Gatti from second-tier Frosinone on a deal until June 2026, though the 23-year-old will stay at Frosinone on loan until the end of this season.
TANGUY NDOMBELE: Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais have signed France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season, with an option to make the deal permanent.
JULIAN ALVAREZ: Premier League champions Manchester City have signed Argentina forward Julian Alvarez from River Plate on a five-and-a-half-year deal. He will remain with River on loan at least until July.
WOUT WEGHORST: Premier League club Burnley have signed Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst from Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg on a three-and-a-half-year contract.
CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN: Brentford have signed Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen until the end of the Premier League season. Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest in a European Championship match against Finland in June. "I can't wait to get started and hopefully I'll see you all very soon," Eriksen said in a video on Twitter.
PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG: 32-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Barcelona on a free transfer after leaving Arsenal.
