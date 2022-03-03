1 of 8
There were two exciting tussles during the first leg of the UAE Pro League Cup semi-final. First, we saw ten-man Shabab Al Ahli secure a hard-fought 1-0 win over Al Wahda at Rashid Stadium.
Image Credit: Arshad Khan / UAE Pro League
2 of 8
They left it late to get the winner which came 10 minutes from full time. Substitute Gustavo broke the deadlock with a fine curling finish into the bottom corner to win it for Shabab Al Ahli. Up until that the two teams were level in terms of chances created and there was not much between them.
Image Credit: Arshad Khan / UAE Pro League
3 of 8
Al Wahda defended bravely and midfielder Mansour Al Harbi covered plenty of ground while duo Ruben Filipe and Abdulla Al Karbi made some vital interceptions.
Image Credit: Arshad Khan / UAE Pro League
4 of 8
Shabab Al Ahli looked inspired after the break, managing three efforts on target but they had to wait until the last moments for a breakthrough.
Image Credit: Arshad Khan / UAE Pro League
5 of 8
Norwegian forward Thomas Olsen created a number of scoring chances, including a decisive assist for his teammate Gustavo.
Image Credit: Arshad Khan / UAE Pro League
6 of 8
Meanwhile, Al Jazira came from a goal behind to draw 1-1 against Al Ain at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.
Image Credit: Arshad Khan / UAE Pro League
7 of 8
The hosts dominated the game in terms of possession, all while unleashing 13 shots, four of which were on target.
Image Credit: Arshad Khan / UAE Pro League
8 of 8
On the other hand, the visitors kept goalkeeper Ali Khaseif busy in the first half, scoring a goal and producing three efforts on target while failing to muster a single shot on target in the second half.
Image Credit: Arshad Khan / UAE Pro League