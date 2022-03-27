1 of 11
Mayank Agarwal captain of Punjab Kings and Faf Du Plessis captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the toss for match 3 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Anuj Rawat of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IP
Desperate lunge... Faf Du Plessis stretches to get back to his crease during the match.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Making some noise! Spectators enjoy the action at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
In deep thought... Sherfane Rutherford of Royal Challengers Bangalore watches on.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Time to bowl... Faf Du Plessis leads his team out after they scored 205 from 20 overs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Put it there... Agarwal captain of Punjab Kings and Shikhar Dhawan.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Lashing out... Agarwal plays a shot during the match.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore reacts during the match.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Got him! Mohammed Siraj of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates after taking the wicket of Bhanuka Rajapaksa of Punjab Kings.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Done it! Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan of Punjab Kings celebrate after winning the match by 5 wickets.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL