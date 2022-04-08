1 of 10
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Newcastle have not beaten Wolves in their last seven league matches (D5 L2). Wolves beat Newcastle 2-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Newcastle, 15th, are on a three-game losing streak in the league and will hope home advantage at St James' Park can get them three valuable points.
Everton v Manchester United: Everton have beaten United only once in the last 13 league matches (D6 L6). Everton have won only two home matches since the turn of the year. Everton have played in the English top-flight every year since the 1954/55 season but sit 17th, one point above the relegation zone. Coach Frank Lampard must somehow find a way to get three points against United but it will not be easy.
Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion: Brighton have beaten Mikel Arteta's Arsenal three times in the Premier League (D3 L3). Arsenal are fifth on goal difference, behind Tottenham Hotspur, but have a game in hand. Brighton have failed to win their last seven league matches which included a run of six defeats to sit 13th.
Southampton v Chelsea: Southampton have beaten Chelsea only once in their last 12 league games (D3 L8). Chelsea have won their last three away matches. Southampton are on a five-match winless run in all competitions (D1 L4) while the Blues, headed by Thomas Tuchel, lost their last outing 3-1 against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals first leg.
Watford v Leeds United: Roy Hodgson's Watford have lost their last eight matches at home in the league. Leeds have conceded the most number of goals this season (68). Leeds have beaten Watford in all three Premier League meetings between the two sides.
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur: Villa, coached by Steven Gerrard, have lost seven of their last eight matches against Spurs in all competitions, but won 2-1 in May last year. Spurs moved into the top four for the first time since August after winning five of their last six matches. Spurs forward Son Heung-min has three goals and an assist in his last two games to move up to joint second in the goalscoring charts with 14 goals.
Brentford v West Ham United: Brentford have won three of their last four games after an eight-match winless run. West Ham have not won away in the league since beating Crystal Palace on New Years Day (D1 L3). Brentford's Christian Eriksen has scored three goals in his last three games for club and country, his first goals since suffering a near-fatal cardiac arrest during last year's European Championship.
Norwich City v Burnley: Norwich are bottom of the table and are on an eight-match winless run (D2 L6) while Sean Dyche's Burnley ended a four-game losing streak, where they did not score a goal, in the 3-2 win over Everton. Norwich have beaten Burnley only once in their last four meetings in all competitions (D1 L2), a 2-1 win in the FA Cup.
Leicester City vs Crystal Palace: Leicester, lead by coach Brendan Rodgers, have not lost to Palace in their last five league games (W3 D2) after losing four in a row between 2017-2019. Palace have kept a clean sheet in their last four games in all competitions (D1 W3). Palace, ninth, are unbeaten in their last five away games (W2 D3).
Manchester City v Liverpool: City lead Liverpool by one point after 30 games. Liverpool are on a 10-game winning streak in the league and have kept a clean sheet in their last five. City have won eight of their last nine home matches and coach Pep Guardiola will hope to continue the good form in what could be a season-defining clash.
