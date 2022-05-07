1 of 9
Hardik Pandya captain of Gujarat Titans and Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians at the toss for match 51 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
2 of 9
Sharma and Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians enter the field to start their innings.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
3 of 9
Sharma hits over the top for six during the match. He would go on to score a handy 43 runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
4 of 9
Rashid Khan of Gujarat celebrates the wicket of Kieron Pollard of Mumbai who went for just 4 runs. Mumbai scored 177 from 20 overs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
5 of 9
Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill, openers for Gujarat, enter the field to begin their chase.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
6 of 9
Murugan Ashwin of Mumbai celebrates the wicket of Saha of Gujarat who got an impressive 55 runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
7 of 9
Pollard of Mumbai took the wicket of Sudharsan of Gujarat who went for 14.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
8 of 9
Fans enjoy the action during match 51 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
9 of 9
Mumbai celebrate their 5-run win over Gujarat. They remain rooted at the bottom of the table whilst Gujarat remain at the top.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL