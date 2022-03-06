1 of 10
Liverpool 1 West Ham 0: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp embraces striker Sadio Mane on the pitch after the English Premier League match against West Ham United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England. Liverpool won the game 1-0.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
Klopp's men deserved the win but it did not come without the odd scare as Pablo Fornals and Manuel Lanzini both wasted excellent chances to equalise.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
With the title race as it is, victory was all that mattered. And now Liverpool fans are in the unusual position of hoping for a United victory in today's Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
Leicester 1 Leeds 0: Jesse Marsch's first game as Leeds boss ended in defeat as Harvey Barnes scored the only goal at the King Power Stadium to give Leicester their second Premier League win of the week.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
Leicester striker Ademola Lookman (left) vies with Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt (right). Leeds produced a lively and energetic display that showcased a change of shape and the hard-pressing, direct football preferred by their new American manager.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
Aston Villa 4 Southampton 0: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said Philippe Coutinho (above) was "right up there with his Liverpool form of old" as his side produced a magnificent display to win consecutive Premier League games for the first time since November and end Southampton's six-match unbeaten run.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
Burnley 0 Chelsea 4: Four goals in 22 second-half minutes helped Chelsea cruise to victory in their first Premier League game since owner Roman Abramovich said he will sell the club.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
Newcastle 2 Brighton 1: Newcastle scored twice in two minutes to extend their unbeaten run to eight games with a cagey win over Brighton.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
Norwich 1 Brentford 3: Ivan Toney (left) scored a hat-trick as Brentford ended an eight-game Premier League winless run at the expense of relegation-threatened Norwich City.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
Wolves 0 Crystal Palace 2: Wolves' European hopes suffered a further blow as they slipped to a third successive Premier League defeat against an impressive Crystal Palace at Molineux.
Image Credit: Reuters