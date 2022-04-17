1 of 11
Heads or tails? Rishabh Pant captain of Delhi Capitals and Faf Du Plessis captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore at the toss for match 27 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Ready to go! Anuj Rawat and Faf Du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bangalore enter the field to start their innings.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Big wicket! Syed Khaleel Ahmed of Delhi Capitals celebrates after taking the wicket of Faf Du Plessis of Bangalore who scored just 8 runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Half century... Glenn Maxwell of Bangalore raises his bat after scoring fifty runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Enjoying the show... Spectators during the match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Good knock... Dinesh Karthik of Bangalore raises his bat after scoring a fifty. He would go on to score 66 not out. The team scored 189-5 from 20 overs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Can we do it?... David Warner and Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals enter the field of play to begin their chase of the target.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Got him! Mohammed Siraj of Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Shaw of Delhi who went for 16.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Fine show... David Warner of Delhi raises his bat after scoring a fifty. He would score 66 from 38 balls before being trapped LBW by Hasaranga.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Grounded! Rishabh Pant, captain of Delhi, slips and falls as he bats during the match.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Game over... Players from both teams shake hands at the end of the match which was won by Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL