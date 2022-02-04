1 of 7
Look who it is! Crowd favourite Dhabi was on hand to greet football fans of all ages as he returned as the Official Mascot for the FIFA Club World Cup 2021. The fun-loving young Arabian gazelle has made four previous appearances representing the competition in the UAE, first in 2009 and most recently in 2018. The FIFA Club World Cup is the latest international event to be staged in Abu Dhabi.
Ready for the action... It turned out to be a wonderful night of football as the UAE's Al Jazira kicked off the FIFA Club World Cup at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium by beating AS Pirae 4-1. The result sure thrilled the thousands of fans who came to watch the game in Abu Dhabi. In fact, fans from across the country were at the opening match to support the UAE’s Pro League champions.
Safety first... COVID-19 check points were installed around the stadium to help ensure the best possible healthy and safety measures.
Making some noise! Fans from across the country came to cheer on Al Jazira, the UAE’s Pro League champions. As well as the jubilant atmosphere inside the ground, the Fan Zone outside entertained thousands of supporters young and old, thanks to a variety of football-themed activities.
Great atmosphere! Fans made sure both teams were given plenty of support at the beautiful arena. The FIFA Club World Cup is the latest international event to be staged in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of sport. The year-round schedule of world-class events includes F1, UFC, golf, cricket, swimming and football, underlining the confidence and trust placed on the city to deliver safe events to highest COVID-19 protocols.
Goals galore! The fans were treated to some fine football last night as Al Jazira scored some great goals. Two left-footed curlers laid down markers for the rest to beat. First, from the edge of the box, Kosanovic arrowed a free-kick around the wall and into the bottom corner. Then, from the right, Diaby’s sublime strike found the inside of the netting.
Big win... Al Jazira registered the joint-biggest victory in the opening match of a FIFA Club World Cup. Al Wahda beat Hekari United 3-0 in the 2010 curtain-raiser.
