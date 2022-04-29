1 of 10
Shreyas Iyer captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and Prithvi Shaw captain of Delhi Capitals at the toss during match 41 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Aaron Finch and Venkatesh Iyer of the Kolkata Knight Riders enter the field.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Chetan Sakariya of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Finch who only scored 3 runs from 7 balls.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata in action during the match. He would only get 6 runs from 12 balls.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi celebrates the wicket of Sunil Narine of Kolkata who fell for a golden duck.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Andre Russell of Kolkata also went for a duck from the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi. Kolkata would score 146 from 20 overs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Delhi openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw enter the field to begin the chase of the modest target.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Bad start! Harshit Rana of Kolkata celebrates the wicket of Shaw who was caught and bowled by Umesh Yadav for a duck.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Yadav of Kolkata celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant of Delhi who scored just 2 runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Kolkata and Delhi players shake hands after the match which Delhi won by 4 wickets. They sit in 6th spot in the table while Kolkata are 8th.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL