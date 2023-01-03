1 of 7
Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Riyadh International Airport, Saudi Arabia, late last night ahead of being presented as an Al Nassr player today.
Image Credit: Supplied
The five-time Ballon D’or winner was greeted on his arrival into Riyadh by Al Nassr Club President Musalli Al Muammar, Vice President Abdullah Bin Abdulrahman Al Omrani, the Club’s CEO Ahmed Al Ghamdi and three lucky young fans.
Image Credit: Supplied
Ronaldo, who was joined by his family, will appear at Mrsool Park tonight, the home of Al Nassr, for his official unveiling with the Saudi Pro League leaders.
Image Credit: Supplied
Ronaldo will complete his transfer formalities and medical before tonight's unveiling.
Image Credit: Supplied
Ronaldo will be presented to exited Al Nassr fans at their stadium, Mrsool Park, located in Riyadh.
Image Credit: Reuters
Fans have been buying Al Nassr jerseys from the club shop with Ronaldo's name and number on the back ever since his signing was announced.
Image Credit: Reuters
There were long queues as fans visited the store after it was announced Ronaldo had signed a contract with the club.
Image Credit: Reuters