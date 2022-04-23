1 of 11
Rishabh Pant captain of Delhi Capitals and Sanju Samson captain of Rajasthan Royals at the toss for the start of match 34 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Jos Buttler of the Rajasthan Royals comes out to start the innings. He would go on to have a big say in the outcome of the match...
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Buttler celebrates his fifty during the match but it would get even better for the Englishman...
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Syed Khaleel Ahmed of Delhi Capitals celebrates after taking the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal of Rajasthan who scored a solid 54.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Losing Padikkal did not disrupt the flow of Buttler who went on to get his 100. He eventually fell for 116 from 65 balls. It was his third century of the IPL 2022 season.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
David Warner and Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals come out to begin the chase of the 222 target set by Rajasthan.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Prasidh Krishna of Rajasthan celebrates the wicket of David Warner of Delhi. He scored 28 from 14 balls.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Having fun! Fans enjoying the match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. There was plenty of late drama to come...
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Hitting out... Pant plays a shot during the match. He was out for 44 and then was later furious over the on-field umpires not checking for a possible waist-high delivery against Rovman Powell.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Drama... Pant instructed Pravin Amre, assistant coach of Delhi Capitals, to walk on to the pitch to talk with the umpire during the match to contest the decision.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
But Rajasthan won the match by 15 runs and go joint top of the table with 10 points while Delhi move to 6th with 6 points. The talk after the match was about Pant with many feeling the captain should face a ban for his unsporting antics.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL