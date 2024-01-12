1 of 6
Kylian Mbappe is a player who has become one of the most talked-about players since he made his switch to Paris Saint Germain for a mouth-watering price tag of €180 million. He further elevated his status as a striker after scoring a hattrick in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar. With Real Madrid keen on acquiring the services of the striker for quite some time, another set of possibilities has also opened up for the French striker. Here are the five possible destinations for Mbappe when his time with PSG expires at the end of the 2023-24 season:
Real Madrid: The club run by Florentino Perez has been keen to sign Mbappe for quite some time now. Los Blancos were close to bringing him to Madrid last summer but Mbappe chose to extend his contract for one more year with PSG. Real Madrid could once again go for Mbappe in the current transfer window or wait till the summer.
Liverpool: The Jurgen Klopp men have emerged as a possible team that Mbappe could be seen playing for in the future. Klopp hasn't been shy in expressing his fondness for the Frenchman and according to recent reports, Liverpool are currently working on a deal to acquire Mbappe.
Chelsea: Since the arrival of Todd Boehly, Chelsea haven't been shy about shelling out money to get the player that they desire. Mbappe's price tag has been a big concern and Chelsea emerge as one of the clubs that can afford to get Mbappe.
Manchester City: Manchester City have become a home for top football talent since the arrival of Pep Guardiola. City already have a prolific striker in Erling Haaland but Pep could further elevate his team if they are able to bring in Mbappe alongside Haaland.
Bayern Munich: The German giants could be a potential home for the French striker, as Bayern have broken their habit of restricting themselves in terms of money in the transfer market. Along with Harry Kane, Mbappe can form a deadly attacking combination in the Bundesliga as well as in European competitions.
