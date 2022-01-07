1 of 8
Modern skyscrapers along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai: Gulf News reader Seema Begum shares a photo that is a testament to Dubai's fast development.
Image Credit: Seema Begum/Gulf News reader
Living in Dubai for 20 years, Filipino expatriate Elcy B. says she has a lot of good memories in the country. She said: "I always have a nostalgic feeling seeing Burj Al Arab." If you are a tourist in Dubai, don't miss visiting the Burj Al Arab, a luxury hotel located in Dubai. Many famous personalities often check in here to experience the world-class service.
Image Credit: Elcy B/Gulf News reader
Elcy B. also shared this picture of the Emirates Twin Towers towering over the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.
Image Credit: Elcy B/Gulf News reader
Gulf News reader Alyssa Mae Soriano called this photograph, "A work of art". She said: "The Opus Tower, which is located in Business Bay, is an architectural masterpiece that steals your attention during the day and sparks wonder at night."
Image Credit: Alyssa Mae Soriano/Gulf News reader
Atlantis, The Palm and the Royal Atlantis Resort on Palm Jumeirah, are two must visit tourist attractions in Dubai, according to Gulf News reader Elizabeth Farris.
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
Gulf News reader Hamid Arshad shared the photograph of an unmissable part of the Dubai skyline, the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa.
Image Credit: Hamid Arshad/Gulf News reader
The Dubai Marina's skyline comes alive at night, when over 200 residential towers light up in different colours.
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
Mohamed Razik Mohamed Zameer took this stunning image of Burj Khalifa from Deira Clock Tower, which is considered to be the oldest landmark in Deira, Dubai.
Image Credit: Mohamed Razik Mohamed Zameer/Gulf News reader