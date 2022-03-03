1 of 13
Love cloudy skies and the pleasant winter weather in the UAE? Gulf News reader photographer Ratul Goswami shared some photographs he took around the UAE during the winter season. About the picture of cloudy skies over the Dubai Frame, he said: "I clicked this photo in my locality after the rains. The golden frame against the cloudy backdrop was simply too beautiful and I am happy I captured this perfect frame.".
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
Goswami who has been an expatriate in the UAE for over 18 years, captured this photo with the the Burj Khalifa in the backdrop. He said: "I clicked this photo while on my way towards Zabeel Park over the footbridge."
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
Here's a shot of the Dubai skyline. Goswami said: "I was at Palm Jumeirah for a morning drive and came across this sight of the Bluewater Islands, Marina beach and the AIDA cruise docked in the distance with the stunning skyline."
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
Goswami, who is an avid photographer and works as a chartered structural engineer, captured the Ain Dubai gleaming in the sunshine along with the Marina skyline in this photograph.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
Here's a beautiful landscape with shades of white and blue. Goswami said: "I clicked this interesting shot at the beach where the canal meets the sea. The ship docked afar merged with the sand to seem as if it were a ship on land! The seagulls were a pleasant addition to the scene with their usual squabbles and noisy bickering."
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
Goswami added: "Winters in the UAE bring some beautiful opportunities for photography enthusiasts like me. The skies are overcast with rays of gentle sunshine peeking through. I clicked this photograph at the top of the Viewing Deck Park Summit at Jebel Jais, which is at an elevation of 1,415m. It was an hour trek to reach the peak but the sights were breathtaking."
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
Another shot at the place where the Dubai canal meets the sea. The cloudy reflection on the restless canal couldn't be missed, according to Goswami.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
A cloudy morning at Zabeel residences. Goswami said: "I liked the vista of the large cloud against the azure blue sky!"
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
Here's a nice shot of the bridge over the Dubai canal. Goswami said: "Truly the weather in winters is so spectacular with soft winds, cloudy skies and the Sun playing hide and seek!"
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
Goswami clicked this photo at Rabi Tower, Khor Fakkan just after the rains. He said: "The earthy smell, slight drizzle, distant bleats of wild mountain goats marked the scenery."
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
Goswami said: "The distant roar of the speedboat engines and the soft breaking of the waves against the rocks filled the air as I clicked this at Palm Jumeirah."
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
Heading towards Dubai Mall one morning, Goswami clicked this picture of the Burj Khalifa with the neighbouring Sheikh Zayed road skyscrapers against the cloudy setting.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
The Dubai skyline in all its glory. Goswami said: "Winters in the UAE are a time to rejoice and head outdoors! The weather is spectacular dotted with rains, winds and gentle sunshine causing residents and tourists alike to revel."
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader