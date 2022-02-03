1 of 10
Looking for places to visit this weekend? Gulf News reader Hussain Habib has some suggestions. A resident of the UAE for 14 years and a photography enthusiast, Habib took this picture of Najd Al Maqsar Heritage Village in Khor Fakkan, Sharjah, a must-visit tourist attraction. He said: "This 300-year-old fortress in Khor Fakkan is often referred to as one of the UAE's hidden gems."
Habib who works as a manager in a financial institution, has a passion in photography. He said: "I believe in capturing moments as they happen, it also keeps my brain and body in shape. I often go out for exercise, walking, running, even hiking and capture all the moments, beautiful surroundings, which are unique and creative. This amazing view was captured after one of my hardest climbs at the Al Rafisah Dam.
He added: "I enjoyed the morning view at Al Rafisah Dam, Khor Fakkan, Sharjah, especially the beautiful mountains, the peaceful dam, fresh plants, and a cool breeze around me.
Another spot not to miss is the Sharjah beach. Habib captured this sunset view with the sky in various shades of pink and purple.
The morning sun through an old traditional lamp at the Al Hamriyah Town Beach in Ajman. He said: "This was a breathtaking moment for me as I positioned sun perfectly in the middle of the lamp."
The Buheira corniche is also a beautiful place to see especially during the UAE winters. He said: "It's hard to capture such a scene easily, I was looking for this moment for many months and finally managed to capture this mirror image with clarity."
According to Habib, it is the perfect area for a good shot of sun setting behind the Sharjah skyline.
Another beauty to see is the Al Noor mosque in Sharjah. "I managed to click this shot of the mosque with rainy clouds in the background, recently."
He added: "I took this picture of the Al Noor mosque while walking along the Sharjah corniche, from a mile away. The Al Noor mosque is a peaceful sight and features traditional Ottoman-style architecture - I love that."
Head to the Al Taawun area in Sharjah, and you might catch the view of jet skiers enjoying the pleasant weather.
